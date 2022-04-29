Catonsville senior attacker Adele Jones draws attention on and off the lacrosse field

The Baltimore Ravens put the finishing touches on their 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Ravens rounded out their 2022 draft class by taking Missouri running back Tyler Badie as the No. 196 overall selection in the sixth round, finishing a busy third day that saw them take seven players off the board, including six fourth round picks. Fourth round picks included: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (No. 110); Alabama cornerback Jalyn Amour-Davis (No. 119); tight ends Charlie Kolar (No. 128) and Isaiah Likely (No. 139) from Iowa State and Coastal Carolina, respectively; and Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (No. 141). The team...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO