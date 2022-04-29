ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog personality comes more from nurture than nature, trainer says

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional dog trainer Tom Davis and his four-legged friends join...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pups
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
TheConversationAU

From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs

Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years? Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago. Yet dingoes’ exact place in the evolutionary family tree of dogs has never been known. To find out where...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy