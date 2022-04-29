ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: See the new trailer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer is out for “Jurassic World: Dominion,”...

Deadline

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Jeff Goldblum & Bryce Dallas Howard Intro Footage To Summer Extravaganza – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Universal closed out its CinemaCon 2022 on Wednesday with more footage from its June 10 summer extravaganza, Jurassic World Dominion, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum on hand to send exhibitors off. In the footage, we see both the casts from Jurassic Park — i.e., Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, and the Jurassic World pair of Chris Pratt and Howard — as they search for the kidnapped baby of raptor Blue while massive dinosaurs wreak destruction on land and sea. Says Dern’s Ellie Sattler, “If our world is going to survive, what matters...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Avengers star Josh Brolin turned down Chris Pratt’s lead role in Jurassic World

Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen. “With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Expend4bles' Trailer Revealed at CinemaCon

The official title and first footage for the newest installment in the Expendables franchise have been revealed at CinemaCon. Expend4bles will see Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles from the previous installments in the action film series. Newcomers to the franchise include Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran. Iko Uwais has also been tapped to play the lead villain. Plot details for Expend4bles have not yet been revealed, but the previous films followed a colorful group of mercenaries carrying out intense and dangerous missions. The first standee posters for Expend4bles were also unveiled at this year's CinemaCon.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ and Does Crowd Work at CinemaCon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon during Warner Bros.’s presentation on Tuesday night, working the crowd and wooing some of the exhibition heavyweights like AMC’s Adam Aron and Cinemark’s Sean Gamble, all as he hyped up “Black Adam” and “DC League of Super Pets,” each with new trailers.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Returns in First Neon-Colored 'John Wick 4' Poster

We still have to wait a long while until it’s finally time to check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, but at this week’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate decided to throw us a bone and tease the next installment in the gun-fu film series. The movie will once again follow one of the world’s most deadly assassins as he unveils secrets from the very institution that made him what he is – and makes tons of enemies in the process.
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Wick 4 Reveals First Promo Image at CinemaCon

He's back. Despite the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 still being nearly a year away, Lionsgate has officially started to promote the flick. With CinemaCon set to kick off in Las Vegas this week, the film's first promotional poster was set up for exhibitors to glance at. Featuring Keanu Reeve's titular assassin, the poster shows a ragged Wick as he points his signature handgun at an off-poster threat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheWrap

Paramount Debuts ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer, Reveals Title

As Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the “Mission: Impossible 7” team continue work on the seventh and eighth films of the beloved franchise, Paramount showed off a brand new trailer for the seventh film and revealed the name of both sequels. Choose to accept “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1” on July 14, 2023.
PARAMOUNT, CA
epicstream.com

Avatar 2: First Synopsis Reveals The Highly-Anticipated Sequel's Plot

After a decade-long of anticipation, James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is finally slated this year. Pushing a December release date, fans are in for a treat after the sequel has unveiled the first trailer at 2022's Cinemacon, along with the sequel's official title and plot synopsis. While Director...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Avatar, Batman, Hunger Games And Tom Cruise: What Movie Lovers And Investors Should Know About CinemaCon 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is "Jurassic World Dominion." “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release and could be a box office hit. Dubbed the “most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world,” the annual CinemaCon event is a chance for movie companies to show off trailers and footage from their upcoming blockbusters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

