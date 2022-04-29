ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanelle Monáe sat down with Willie Geist and opens up...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Vibe

‘Red Table Talk’ Returns With Premiere Episode Featuring Janelle Monáe

Click here to read the full article. Red Table Talk is back. Hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are kicking off their new season on Wednesday (April 20) by speaking with trailblazing legend, Janelle Monáe. The newly-minted author sheds light on coming out at age 32 and now identifying as nonbinary. A special appearance will be made by her mother, Janet Hawthorne. “I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman … solely,” Monáe said. “I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she. And if I am from God, I am...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, musical artist and “Hidden Figures” star Janelle Monáe joins TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss her new science fiction book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” which is about her musical persona, first brought to life in the 2018 Grammy nominated album “Dirty Computer.” Monae reveals the inspiration for the persona, saying it came from “a nightmare” and became a way for her to highlight her friends in the transgender and non-binary communities.May 1, 2022.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Janelle Monáe explains how her family influences one of her most-worn outfits

Janelle Monáe sat down with Willie Geist and revealed that there's a very personal reason behind the iconic tuxedo that she frequently wears. The singer-songwriter, who recently published her first book "The Memory Librarian," sat down with Geist to talk about the short story collection, her 2018 album "Dirty Computer" and the way her community and family inspire and influence her work.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jada Pinkett Smith Walks the Red Carpet Alone in Her First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet with a smile this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Will Smith, was banned from the Oscars. The Bad Moms actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will soon be based. According to Broadway World, the Smiths (who've long been supporters of the performing arts) have a studio named after them inside the center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Set to Host ABC Game Show Based on Popular Jimmy Kimmel Segment

Kelly Ripa is tapped to host the new ABC game show, Generation Gap. Executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, the network initially ordered the program three years ago. It was sitting in production limbo but will finally launch July 7 at 9 p.m., following Press Your Luck. Kimmel's Kimmelot, MGM Television, and Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo produce the show.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to The Today Show this morning? Craig Melvin replaced Hoda

Since 1952, The Today Show has been running on NBC. The daily news show features many recognisable reporters including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Past news anchors have also included Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. As with many morning news shows, The Today Show features all kinds of famous faces...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

Tyrese Issues “Cry For Help” While He Grieves Loss Of Mother And Awaits Divorce Finalization

Click here to read the full article. They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and Tyrese can attest. The accomplished crooner is grieving the loss of his mother, Priscilla Murray, who died on Valentine’s Day earlier this year following a battle with COVID while he also deals with the woes of divorce from his estranged wife, Samantha Lee. That same day, he also revealed that he was channeling his emotions into a new album called Beautiful Pain. However, he is now ready to pause everything as he navigates this “painful process.” Taking to Instagram on Monday (April 25),...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie's crushing career confession will stun Today viewers

Savannah Guthrie has a celebrated career and legions of loyal fans but there was a time when she thought it would never happen. The Today show host opened up about her struggles at the beginning of her career when she revealed she was "broke" and "humiliated". Speaking to the crowds...
BUTTE, MT

