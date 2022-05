Chris Paul was the definition of perfection on Thursday night. The Phoenix Suns point guard put on a spotless performances to close out the New Orleans Pelicans in six games. CP3 took 14 shots on the night and made all 14 in the Suns win. That ranks just behind none other than Wilt Chamberlain himself for the most shots made in a game without a single miss.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO