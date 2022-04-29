ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2022

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf legends to Duluth:. Some of golf’s most legendary players will be in north Georgia next week, teeing off on the course at TPC Sugarloaf and competing for a prize purse of nearly $2 million. The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth’s...

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has a plethora of amazing foodie spots. There's a reason this restaurant has become one of Atlanta's most famous burger stories. You'll know everything is great in the world when you hammer the double patty with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, accompanied with those exquisite crinkle cut fries.
Star of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ hospitalized in intensive care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shirlene Pearson, who stars in the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” is currently hospitalized, according to a post on her Instagram account. The post says that “Ms Juicy” is in the intensive care unit and the family is thankful for all the prayers. They are asking for privacy at this time.
Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
Athens to Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs Guard Selected By Falcons in Round 6

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot continues to build his roster piece by piece with this year's NFL Draft. With the 190th overall pick, the Falcons address a need on the offensive line by drafting Georgia guard Justin Shaffer. The 6-4, 330-pound guard uses his power and strength to move...
The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
Look: Georgia Set An NFL Draft Record This Weekend

Move over, LSU and Ohio State. Georgia football has set the record for most players taken in a single, seven-round NFL Draft with 15 selections. The Buckeyes (2004) and Tigers (2020) held the previous record at 14. Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980. It was littered...
Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Georgia Fans Today

It’s a good time to be a University of Georgia football fan. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, as Kirby Smart’s team, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a historically good defense, defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.
