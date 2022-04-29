ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot in road rage incident on I-85 after angry driver followed him for miles, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUIzn_0fOCEsOA00

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on a major interstate Friday morning,

Atlanta police responded to a shooting call on Interstate 85 near Georgia 400 before 3 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2 Action News on the scene that one man was shot. The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spotted a car on the shoulder of the highway with at least six bullet holes. One of the bullets shattered the driver’s side window.

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the victim believes he may have cut off the shooter while he was getting onto the highway in College Park. Police said they don’t believe the victim knew the shooter.

Police said the shooter followed the driver for miles before firing at him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to confirm the victim’s condition.

IN OTHER NEWS

East Point recording studios could face new restrictions after increase in shootings

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#I 85#Tv News#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 Action News#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

15 injured in pedal pub crash, driver faces DUI charge, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath/WAGA/NNS/WKRC) - Atlanta Police said the driver of a pedal pub faces DUI charge in a midtown crash that left 15 people injured. The pedal pub crashed on Saturday. Police did not name the driver, but said they face DUI and a business permit violation. Fire officials...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
102K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy