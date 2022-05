Some economists are concerned about a recession in the United States. According to The New York Times, "demand — for cars, for homes, for restaurant meals and for the workers to provide them — has outstripped supply, leading to the fastest inflation in 40 years. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve argue they can cool off the economy and bring down inflation without driving up unemployment and causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical that the Fed can engineer such a soft landing, especially in a moment of such extreme global uncertainty."

7 DAYS AGO