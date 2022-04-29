Public Safety Blotter Articles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Police are enlisting the public’s help to identify the three males and one female in these pictures. They are suspects in a burglary and theft inside an apartment at the Glass House Apartments in the 100 block...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Jefferson County gas thief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night. According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
