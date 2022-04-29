ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

'I want my peace of mind,' Kervin retiring from Bad Axe Schools

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 31 years of teaching and counseling at Bad Axe Public Schools, Tom Kervin is retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Teaching has been Tom's life even outside of school, being a black belt instructor with the American Taekwondo Association, which has a local chapter at the elementary...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Bad Axe, MI
Education
City
Boston Township, MI
Slate

I Hate the Way My Son’s Teachers Handle His Behavioral “Issues”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
Upworthy

Mom shares 'kind can' idea after 7-year-old expresses struggles with friends at school

At some point, most parents have to field questions, concerns, worries, anxieties, angst and sometimes downright despair from our kids over their relationships with other kids . Friendships can be messy. Bullying is a thing. When you pool together a couple dozen kids who are growing and changing and figuring out their emotions for most of the day, all manner of relational dynamics can occur.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
marketplace.org

After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?

It’s been about three decades since Take Our Daughters to Work Day began. The practice started as a way to help girls learn about different careers. It later expanded to become Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. For the past two years, for some parents, everyday has been take your child to work day. Now, more employees are going back to actual workplaces, and yesterday, which was the official day, some brought their kids with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tracey Folly

My parents have been married for 60 years: he has not complimented her once

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents got married in 1962. In all this time, my father has never complimented my mother, and she is finally speaking out about what it feels like to go over half a century without a single compliment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy