ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Westbound & Down Brewing Plans LoDo Taproom in Dairy Block

By Jonathan Shikes
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe neighborhood around Coors Field will get a little more craft beer-friendly this summer when Westbound & Down Brewing opens a small taproom near 18th and Blake. The brewery will take a space in the Free Market building along the Dairy Block, a stretch that includes an upscale food hall, stores,...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

New Taco Restaurants Are Coming to Bonnie Brae and Governor's Park

There's no denying that Denver is a taco town — it's probably the easiest food to find in this city, from the roadside stands on South Federal where you spot al pastor cooking on a trompo to the iconic fried tacos at Mexico City Lounge to more elevated takes, such as chef Manny Barella's buttery shrimp tacos at Bellota.
DENVER, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. His newly built Zeppelin Station burger stand has already established itself as a front-runner in the "best new burger" category. It's almost mastered the classic double cheeseburger, employing Lombardi Brothers Meats' 80/20 grind, Blue Point buns, and a mustardy special sauce.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Idaho Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
TravelNoire

Rocky Mountaineer's New Luxury Train Routes Through The Southwest

Reserve a seat on Rocky Mountaineer’s new luxury train with routes recently opened through the southwest United States. Riders can depart from or stop in Denver, Moab, Bryce Canyon and Las Vegas along these new luxury train routes. The glass-domed cars will grant riders full views of the splendor of nature from the climate-controlled train. Local cuisine is prepared by on-board chefs serving three-course meals for both breakfast and lunch.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Twelve Best Red-Sauce Italian Restaurants in Denver

Denver may not have a Little Italy (not , at least), but we're still hungry for Italian. So hungry, in fact, that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce joints. What's the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Liquor Stores#Food Drink#Brut#Dairy Block#Santa Fe#Endo Brewing
CBS Denver

Welton Street Cafe Opens Take-Out Only Location While The Search Continues For Something Permanent

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 23-29

The week began with an unexpected closure when Sir, the gay bar that opened just three months ago in the former Vesta space in LoDo, announced that it had shuttered. "We quickly realized that the needs of the Denver community were different from what we knew about the Dallas community," says co-owner Trey Stewart, who also owns a gay bar in Dallas called Mr. Misster with his father, Travis. Sir may not be the last venture from the Stewarts in Colorado, though. Adds Trey Stewart: "We listened to the feedback that we got in Denver, learned a lot along the way and hope to make a comeback in the future with a better understanding of what Denver needs."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo is home to one of the country's oldest standing drive-in theaters. Wednesday, KRDO spoke with the new owners as they get ready to open the gates for the 2022 summer season. The Mesa Drive-In has been the Steel City since 1951. Back in October, the previous owners put the venue The post Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Reader: Most Italian Restaurants in Denver Tied for the Worst

Denver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's the difference? Ultimately, it comes down to this: If a restaurant has chicken parmesan on the menu, it falls into the red-sauce category.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy