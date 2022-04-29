ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Federal Reserve Inflation Gauge Eases In March, But Steep Rate Hike Bets Hold

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKGXT_0fOBwFlQ00

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation eased from multi-decade highs last month, data indicated Friday, but not likely fast enough to disrupt the central bank's rate hike path ahead of next week's policy meeting in Washington.

The March core PCE Price Index rose 5.2% from last year, easing from the highest levels since 1983, and 0.3% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, a figure that was largely in line with Wall Street forecasts and could indicate early signs of easing consumer price pressures. The February increase was revised lower, to 0.3% from 0.4%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said earlier this month that headline inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in four decades in March, but data showed that so-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, only rose 0.3% on the month, with the annual reading of 6.5% coming in just shy of the Street consensus forecast.

However, the headline PCE index was up 0.9% on the month and 6.6% on the year, the highest levels since 1980. Personal income rose by the faster-than-expected pace of 0.5%, while personal spending rose 1.1%, the BEA noted, firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

"These data have no immediate policy implications because the Fed has long been set on a 50 basis point hike in May, but at the margin it makes a second 50 basis point hike in June more likely," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "After that, all bets are off, and the pace of tightening could easily be slowed by the meltdown in the housing market, now in its early stages, and the coming rapid decline in inflation."

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 98.7% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in March, as well as a similar chance of follow-on move of 75 basis points in June.

Stocks on Wall Street futures were little-changed following the data release, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 165 point opening bell decline and those linked to the S&P 500, which is down 5.4% for the month, priced for a 44 point slide.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields edged higher, to 2.885% while the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell from a near two-decade high to 103.199

The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecasting tool, a real-time benchmark, suggests U.S. economic growth is growing at a 0.4% clip, while the Commerce Department's first estimate of first quarter growth showed a contraction of 1.4%, the first in two year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Pce#Bea
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy