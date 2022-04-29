Hello Pueblo Businesses,

A few updates as we end April:

We have helped LiquorPros set up an in person Seller & Server training for Monday, May 16th from 10am-2pm in the Police Department Community Room at 200 S Main Street

LiquorPros, an authorized Responsible Vendors Training entity approved by the Liquor Enforcement Division (LED), is scheduling an in-person training in Pueblo for on-premise licenses. They are not the only option for this training, and businesses are encouraged to review the list of certified trainers on the LED website and book their own trainings if desired. Cost is $35 per person, to be paid directly to LiquorPros the morning of the training with cash, check, or credit card. The cost includes the certifying test. Seats will be reserved by the City Clerk's office on a first-come, first-served basis. You may email clerk@pueblo.us to reserve your seats, or call our office at 719-553-2669. If you are an off-premise license wanting to do the training, please let us know; if we have enough interest, we will coordinate an off-premise training as well.

Video overview of how to submit your licensing applications and renewals online

Presented by the SBDC, this recording reviews the new Pueblo PLACE system, how it works, and the steps you will need to take to submit your liquor, marijuana, and tobacco applications online. Application Training Video. The password is uReMXWD7. We are happy to have you drop in to use the kiosk in our office to scan and upload your documents and for some help in submitting. You are also welcome to make an appointment with Deputy City Clerk Vince Petkosek to review your application before submission. You can reach him at vpetkosek@pueblo.us or 719-553-2628. We realize the transition to the online system makes things more complex for this first submission, but want to assure you that it should be very simple and easy going forward from here.

As always, please reach out if you have any questions and we're happy to help.

Marisa Stoller

City Clerk

City of Pueblo

Office of the City Clerk

(719) 553-2626