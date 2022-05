People with intellectual disability only have their disability noted by hospital staff in one in every five hospital admissions, our new study shows. Recognising someone has a disability is critical to their care. This finding helps explain why many people with intellectual disability do not get hospital care that best meets their needs. Urgent action is needed to make our hospital system safe, effective and tailored to the needs of around 450,000 Australians living with intellectual disability. A system of neglect Our research looked at historical information from hospitals and disability services in New South Wales between 2005 to 2015 (the most recent...

