Newkirk Main Street Banquet

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Restoring Resilience Powwow was held in West Tulsa. The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. It was hosted by the Indian Health Care Resource Center and sponsored by the Public Service...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Historical Society says their bronze statue of Native American prima ballerina Marjorie Tallchief has been found in pieces after it was stolen Saturday. The museum says they got the call this morning and are on their way to CMC Recycling in Catoosa to confirm...
Comments / 0