Honolulu, HI

Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit

By Gray News staff
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - In a shocking case, a Hawaiian renter is suing her landlord for allegedly trespassing, taking her belongings and using drugs in her kitchen while she was away. The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera apparently masturbating...

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Waipahu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
