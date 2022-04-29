ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

An integrated network representation of multiple cancer-specific data for graph-based machine learning

By Limeng Pu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 14 (2022) Cite this article. Genomic profiles of cancer cells provide valuable information on genetic alterations in cancer. Several recent studies employed these data to predict the response of cancer cell lines to drug treatment. Nonetheless, due to the multifactorial phenotypes and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Network Science#Small Data#Data Science#Data Collection#Npj Systems Biology#Non Euclidean
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What is Genomics?

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of science that focuses on the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes. A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. An organism’s genes direct the production of proteins with the assistance of enzymes and messenger molecules. Genomics contrasts with genetics, which refers to the study of individual genes and their roles in inheritance. Instead, genomics aims at the collective characterization and quantification of genes, their interrelations and influence on the organism.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Quantum microscopy based on Hong"“Ou"“Mandel interference

Hong"“Ou"“Mandel (HOM) interference-the bunching of indistinguishable photons at a beamsplitter-is a staple of quantum optics and lies at the heart of many quantum sensing approaches and recent optical quantum computers. Here we report a full-field, scan-free quantum imaging technique that exploits HOM interference to reconstruct the surface depth profile of transparent samples. We demonstrate the ability to retrieve images with micrometre-scale depth features with photon flux as small as seven photon pairs per frame. Using a single-photon avalanche diode camera, we measure both bunched and anti-bunched photon-pair distributions at the output of an HOM interferometer, which are combined to provide a lower-noise image of the sample. This approach demonstrates the possibility of HOM microscopy as a tool for the label-free imaging of transparent samples in the very low photon regime.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Incorporating local ancestry improves identification of ancestry-associated methylation signatures and meQTLs in African Americans

Here we report three epigenome-wide association studies (EWAS) of DNA methylation on self-reported race, global genetic ancestry, and local genetic ancestry in admixed Americans from three sets of samples, including internal and external replications (Ntotal"‰="‰1224). Our EWAS on local ancestry (LA) identified the largest number of ancestry-associated DNA methylation sites and also featured the highest replication rate. Furthermore, by incorporating ancestry origins of genetic variations, we identified 36 methylation quantitative trait loci (meQTL) clumps for LA-associated CpGs that cannot be captured by a model that assumes identical genetic effects across ancestry origins. Lead SNPs at 152 meQTL clumps had significantly different genetic effects in the context of an African or European ancestry background. Local ancestry information enables superior capture of ancestry-associated methylation signatures and identification of ancestry-specific genetic effects on DNA methylation. These findings highlight the importance of incorporating local ancestry for EWAS in admixed samples from multi-ancestry cohorts.
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Cage Reveals Near-Atomic Level Details of Cancer Proteins

Sandwiching wiggly proteins between two other layers allows scientists to get the most detailed images yet of a protein that’s key to the spread of acute myeloid leukemia. According to the American Cancer Institute, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will afflict more than 20,000 Americans this year, killing more than 11,000 of them. Many people who are treated with intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplants can experience side effects such as infections, hair loss, and vomiting, as well as long-term complications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular spikes: a gold standard for single-cell RNA counting

Single-cell sequencing methods rely on molecule-counting strategies to account for amplification biases, yet no experimental strategy to evaluate counting performance exists. Here, we introduce molecular spikes-RNA spike-ins containing built-in unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) that we use to identify critical experimental and computational conditions for accurate RNA counting in single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq). Using molecular spikes, we uncovered impaired RNA counting in methods that were not informative for cellular RNA abundances due to inflated UMI counts. We further leverage molecular spikes to improve estimates of total endogenous RNA amounts in cells, and introduce a strategy to correct experiments with impaired RNA counting. The molecular spikes and the accompanying R package UMIcountR (https://github.com/cziegenhain/UMIcountR) will improve the validation of new methods, better estimate and adjust for cellular mRNA amounts and enable more indepth characterization of RNA counting in scRNA-seq.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correlated Hofstadter spectrum and flavour phase diagram in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

In magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, the moirÃ© superlattice potential gives rise to narrow electronic bands that support a multitude of many-body quantum phases. Further richness arises in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field, where the interplay between moirÃ© and magnetic length scales leads to fractal Hofstadter subbands. In this strongly correlated Hofstadter platform, multiple experiments have identified gapped topological and correlated states, but little is known about the phase transitions between them in the intervening compressible regimes. Here we simultaneously unveil sequences of broken-symmetry Chern insulators and resolve sharp phase transitions between competing states with different topological quantum numbers and different occupations of the spin-valley flavour. Our measurements determine the energy spectrum of interacting Hofstadter subbands in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene and map out the phase diagram of flavour occupancy. In addition, we observe full lifting of the degeneracy of the zeroth Landau levels together with level crossings, indicating moirÃ© valley splitting. We propose a unified flavour polarization mechanism to understand the intricate interplay of topology, interactions and symmetry breaking as a function of density and applied magnetic field in this system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy