I am proud to serve as this year’s chair of the Board of Directors of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. This opportunity has allowed me to stay abreast of the many community issues and needs facing Odessa, Ector County and the Permian Basin as a whole. Recently, our Chamber Board had an extensive presentation from ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri and Odessans for Education PAC members Lorraine Perryman and Lisa Wyman about the upcoming Bond Election of which Ector County voters will cast a ballot on May 7th.

ODESSA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO