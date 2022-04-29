ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Editor's Letter: Motown Hits

By Tony Quiroga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the May 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A move to Michigan is happening. But first, California's gravity will tug on me, making escape difficult. The Golden State is seductive, and pulling away from its warm embrace isn't easy. In addition to my adopted home's sunny climate, I'll lose the...

Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
Motorious

Watch: Restoring A 1969 Mulliner Park Ward Coach-Built Bentley

This is possibly one of the rarest bentleys we've ever seen and soon it will look as good as it should. Classic cars mean a great deal to all of us for our love for all things automotive. Whether you enjoy the simplistic nature of an American dragster or the elegant design of a Mercedes Banz, we can all find something to appreciate in old cars. For that reason, many of us automotive enthusiasts feel a sort of responsibility to keep our vintage dream cars alive, either by having conversations about their history, rescuing them from a junkyard, or simply getting our hands dirty and fixing them up. This is a perfect example of the latter acts, as the owner is genuinely dedicated to recreating his prized Bentley after a hard life of rough driving.
Motorious

Broad Arrow Group To Feature Jim Taylor Collection In Single Owner Auction

This prestigious collection features more than 120 motor cars with no reserve!. Mr. Jim Taylor has halo car taste, and has amassed one of the most impressive car collections in the world. Unbelievably, the public will get a chance to buy these cars being offered at no reserve! Your chance to elevate or start your car collection with one of these works of automotive art comes October 14-15th. Learn more in the official press release from Broad Arrow Group below:
DeLorean reimagined as a bold electric vehicle made for tough terrains

The most anticipated electric car of the decade is finally going to hit the tarmac in August later this year, and I can’t wait already. Yes, the iconic DMC DeLorean sports car that defined the pop culture of the 1980s and spilled far beyond just a couple of decades of fame is going to now be resurrected as an EV model. Earlier in the year, the gull-winged silhouette of the upcoming DeLorean excited all automotive fans, and now they’ve dropped a very clear half shot of the car’s rear, and a press release to keep all speculations alive. So, I can confidently say, the DeLorean is going to be back in the future!
Motorious

1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car. Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?
CAR AND DRIVER

Elana Scherr: M5 Appreciation

From the May 2022 issue of Car and Driver. You aren't supposed to meet your heroes for fear that they will fail to live up to expectations or ask to borrow money. But what about meeting other people's heroes? I didn't grow up in BMW circles. My friends' parents had Ford Taurus wagons and Chevy Astro vans. When we were old enough, my crowd drove hand-me-down Camrys and poorly tuned Dodge Darts. BMWs, especially M GmbH models, were for the bad guys in Ronin or the big-city boyfriend whom the main character leaves for the hometown fella in a Hallmark movie.
