You don’t need to have a major construction project on the go in order to justify having a decent drill at your disposal. From a wonky shelf to picture hanging, it’s one of those indispensable powertools that can save you bags of time and effort and help you get through your household snagging list.Powered by 12V, 18V and 20V motors the drill you should be looking for depends entirely on how ambitious you intend to be with it. A 12V will be more than adequate for putting together your latest flat pack purchase or general drilling jobs around the home....

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO