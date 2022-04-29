ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs announces fall 2022 tour

By Buddy Iahn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs will embark on the Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall. The trek features Combs performing two nights in each city, kicking off September 2nd and 3rd in Bangor, Maine. Stops include Green Bay, WI; Lake Tahoe, NV; Albany, NY; Charleston, SC; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; Uncasville, CT; and Oklahoma...

Q985

Win a Trip to Nashville for Dinner With Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean isn't bringing just anyone to Nashville to celebrate his new Georgia album — the singer is looking for you and three friends to join him for a meal at E3 Chophouse!. Enter to win a trip for four to Music City. Airfare is included, as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Stagecoach Playlist With Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More

Watch: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins. New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
INDIO, CA
Mitchell Tenpenny
Morgan Wade
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Paso Robles Daily News

Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

– Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Owen’s recently released his newest single “Up There Down Here,” the latest in a line of new songs by...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kane Brown Goes Back to His Roots

Today, country singer Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in popular music. He’s earned multiple platinum record certifications, millions of fans, and more accolades than could fit in a 10-gallon cowboy hat. One might presume, therefore, that Brown is on top of the world and in need of nothing else, nor anyone’s help. But that’s as far from the truth as could be. Instead, Brown keeps a level head. He likes hanging out with friends at lake houses and admiring classic cars. Every morning at home when he comes downstairs to see his family, he makes sure to tell his wife that she’s “Superwoman.” Humility, sincerity, appreciation—these are the traits of an artist who will assuredly have a lasting, even multi-decade career. They are also the ingredients that comprise Brown’s career to date. For the standout songwriter and performer, life initially began tumultuous and precarious—as a kid, his family spent time homeless. Now, though, Brown, who is currently at work on his third solo LP, is as sought-after as it gets.
MUSIC
