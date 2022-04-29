St. Charles Police Department, AG's Office conduct joint human trafficking operation

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO