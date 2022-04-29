ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles Police Department, AG's Office conduct joint human trafficking operation

By Alexis Zambrzycki, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 2 days ago

ST. CHARLES - The St. Charles Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and other local, state and federal agencies conducted a successful joint human trafficking operation Thursday night. The joint operation called, “Operation Enduring Shield” took place in St. Charles. They rescued...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Number of US police officers murdered up by 59% - FBI

Murders of police officers rose by nearly 60% during 2021, amid a wider rise in violent crime across the US, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Mr Wray said 73 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Murders of all kinds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMU

Jefferson City Police Department to host DEA drug take back

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Monroe Street. The public can anonymously drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications and pills at collection sites which will adhere to guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

8 rescued, 1 arrested in St. Charles human trafficking investigation

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Eight human trafficking victims were rescued and one arrest was made in an operation Thursday night in St. Charles. According to a press release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the rescue was a result of "Operation Enduring Shield," a joint operation between the office, St. Charles police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missouri Attorney General#Violent Crime#Ag#Office#Mshp
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
5 On Your Side

Son charged after being accused of fatally stabbing his mother in St. Louis County

FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of stabbing his mother to death after a fight inside a St. Louis County home. Antone Pate, 29, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, according to a release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
FERGUSON, MO
KOMU

CPD makes arrest in shots fired reported at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA − Police responded to a shots fired incident Thursday night at an apartment complex in Columbia. On Friday, CPD public information specialist Christian Tabak told KOMU 8 they had made an arrest in the case. Darrion M. Hill, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree harassment, armed criminal...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy