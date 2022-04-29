Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights

A man and woman were struck and killed by a subway train in Manhattan Friday.

It appears the two were inside the tunnel in Hamilton Heights at the time they were hit.

The train was entering the 145th Street station around 10:37 a.m.

The woman's body was found in the tunnel, while the man was found under the front part of the train.

"It's lunacy that people are voluntarily intruding on subway tracks, requiring transit workers to risk their own safety looking for encampments day in, day out," MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren said. "We shouldn't have to keep saying it: tracks are dangerous and walking on them is illegal, obviously life-threatening and can impact thousands of other riders. As Mayor (Eric) Adams says, there has to be a better alternative for people who need housing and help."

The incident caused delays on the number 1 subway line.

