Local Author Book Sale Registration Begins May 9

Local Author Book Sale

Local authors are welcome to reserve a 6-foot table to sell their books for this one day event on Saturday during SterlingFest. The City of Sterling Heights annual festival held at Dodge Park draws thousands of people to enjoy music, food, and local vendors. The Local Author Book Sale is located near the Arts and Craft Fair and is a great place to reach shoppers.

Registration to secure a table begins May 9 at 9:30 am. Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register here.

When: July 30 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Sterling Heights Public Library at 40255 Dodge Park Road, Sterling Heights. Tables will be set up on the covered sidewalk between the library and the police station. Rain or shine, the event will still go on.

Who: Michigan authors.

Cost: $20 for a 6-foot table with two (2) chairs. Payment due by May 31 at 5:00 pm.

FAQ

What forms of payment are accepted?

Cash, check, credit card, or PayPal. You will be asked how you plan to pay upon registration.

Those preferring to pay via credit card, debit card, or PayPal will receive an email request for payment.

Check and cash payments can be dropped off in the administration office on the second floor of the library Monday through Thursday between 9:30am and 5:00pm, Friday between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, or mailed to the following address:

Library Administration

40255 Dodge Park Road

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Make checks payable to Friends of the Sterling Heights Public Library. Please write LABS 2022 on the memo line.

If my plans change, can I get a refund?

Yes, you can get a refund if you cancel your registration before May 31 at 5:00 pm. No refunds after May 31.

Is there a wait list?

Yes. When someone cancels their registration the next person in line is automatically added and will be notified via email. If you are moved from the wait list to registered status, you will have one week to pay the $20 table fee.

Yes. The primary author would register and provide the name of the secondary author. The total cost is still $20.

Can I sell other merchandise besides my book?

Yes, you may sell your books and your book related merchandise.

Do I need to bring a chair?

No, two chairs are provided per table.

I have more questions that go beyond this such as parking, set-up, tear-down, etc.

Registered authors will be receiving further communication regarding the logistics of the event via email.