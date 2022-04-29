ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Civic Design Commission Meeting

boston.gov
 2 days ago

There will be a Boston civic Design Commission Meeting on May...

www.boston.gov

The Independent

En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus

As COVID-19 ravaged New York City, virus-wary denizens locked out of indoor public places poured into the streets, sidewalks and parks. They dined with friends in outdoor sheds hastily erected by restaurants, and went to health classes, concerts and even therapy sessions on streets closed to traffic.Now as the city continues on its path of recovery, the pandemic could be leaving a lasting imprint on how the city uses its roadways: More space for people and less room for cars.Even though indoor dining has resumed in the city — no masks or vaccine cards required — outdoor dining decks,...
WTNH

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shared news of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday. Mayor Bronin took to Twitter Sunday night, noting “guess it’s my turn.” “Started feeling a little congested today and just took a test,” Bronin said. “Positive. Stuffed up/coughing a little, but generally fine.” Mayor Bronin noted that he’s […]
HARTFORD, CT

