Boston Civic Design Commission Meeting

As COVID-19 ravaged New York City, virus-wary denizens locked out of indoor public places poured into the streets, sidewalks and parks. They dined with friends in outdoor sheds hastily erected by restaurants, and went to health classes, concerts and even therapy sessions on streets closed to traffic.Now as the city continues on its path of recovery, the pandemic could be leaving a lasting imprint on how the city uses its roadways: More space for people and less room for cars.Even though indoor dining has resumed in the city — no masks or vaccine cards required — outdoor dining decks,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO