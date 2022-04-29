WATCH: Highlights of Bengals' Daxton Hill in college

The Cincinnati Bengals used their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a versatile safety they hope can have an impact right away.

Said safety is Daxton Hill, an elite, rangy player defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is ready to turn loose in the scheme.

“This guy can cut, he can blitz off the edge and recover good against the run. And he’s good at getting off blocks and things like that. We’re getting a good overall football player,” Anarumo said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We’re going to let him come in here and then see what the shiny new toy can do. We’re excited about him.”

Rest assured Hill’s highlights offer plenty of proof that he can do these things in a hurry for the defense.