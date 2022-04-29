Cincinnati Bengals updated 2022 NFL mock draft after first round

Like most mock drafts projected, the Cincinnati Bengals hit on great value and need in the first round of the 2022 NFL mock draft with Michigan safety Daxton Hill.

Expect that theme to continue well into the second round and beyond starting Friday night.

Hill plays a premium position at a high level and can fill in multiple spots as a rookie. That’s something the team will especially hope to find in both rounds two and three, too.

With needs at various spots and plenty of value left on the board, here’s a look at a mock draft for the Bengals that outlines the final six rounds and seven picks.

No. 63 - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Notables like tight ends Trey McBride and Greg Dulcich and defensive lineman Logan Hall came off the board right before our pick in this scenario.

So we settled for further strengthening Lou Anarumo’s amoeba look of a defense. Taylor-Britt’s probably the most physical corner in the class and can play all over the place. He would merely rotate in as a rookie, yes, but he’s good injury insurance and has high upside as a potential CB 1 down the road.

No. 95 - Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One doesn’t have to look far to find analysis that paints Robinson as a possible “gem” and future “plus starter.”

Not hard to see why, either. He’s 6’5″ and 253 pounds and still filling out his frame at 21 years old. A former wideout with elite athleticism, Robinson can join a rotational pass-rush now while the staff helps him further develop his game, which could be every-down capable in a year or two.

No. 136 - Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Grabbing Robinson didn’t necessarily help the need at 3-tech after the loss of Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. So here’s Butler, a sub-300-pound tackle who can rotate in next to B.J. Hill right away, never mind potentially develop into owning that role for a long time. Such a move doesn’t stop the team from getting Ogunjobi or a free agent back on the roster, either.

No. 174 - Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guard prospect who spent time at left tackle, too. He could be in the mix at left guard with Jackson Carman (and others) right out of the gates, plus has the ability to back up multiple spots.

No. 209 - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

No, this one isn’t just to appease Twitter fans. The Bengals have three picks after 200, so might as well use one on the draft’s best punter with the Kevin Huber era over. It sure worked last year with Evan McPherson.

No. 226 - Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This probably isn’t where fans want to see a tight end taken, but Hayden Hurst makes it less than a priority need. Cole Turner is nearly 6’7″ and while he needs lots of development, he’ll get to do so for a year before potentially stepping into a bigger role.

No. 252 - Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Another piece from the Michigan defense, this time a developmental boundary player who can help the depth issues the team had at the spot in recent years.