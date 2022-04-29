ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police launch hunt for missing girl, 14, who vanished overnight from Blackpool

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police say they are 'very concerned' after a teenage girl went missing in Blackpool.

Lancashire police says it is trying to find Reah Hall, who went missing in the coastal resort in the county last night.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 14 year old's welfare after she was last seen close to Stanley Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7u2G_0fOBIS3v00
Reah Hall was last seen in an area of Blackpool at around 8.30pm on Thursday night and police are now looking for her

Reah, who has also has links to Preston, was spotted in the North Park Drive area, which is close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 8.30pm.

It is believed the girl, who is around 4ft 10ins tall, slim and has blue eyes with long blonde hair, was wearing a black reversible gilet, black leggings and black and grey trainers.

In a statement through its Blackpool Police unit, Lancashire Police said: 'We are appealing for information to find missing teenager Reah Hall.

'Reah, 14, was last seen yesterday around 8.30pm in the North Park Drive area of Blackpool.

'She is described as white, 4ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

'She was wearing a black reversible gilet, a grey and cream long sleeved top, black North Face leggings and black and grey Nike trainers.

'Reah has links to Blackpool and Preston.

'We are very concerned following her disappearance and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancashire Police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1395 of April 28.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family reveal they are 'broken' as search continues for missing woman, 33, last seen with man in silver Transit van as police quiz 50-year-old man arrested over suspected kidnap

The sister of a woman who has not been seen since she got into a silver van with a man says the family are 'breaking' under the strain. Katie Kenyon has not been seen since Friday, April 22, and Lancashire Police says it is becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare after the 'out of character' disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
Daily Mail

Police hunting for Leah Croucher say they haven't given up hope of finding the missing teen alive, three years after she vanished

An investigating officer from Thames Valley Police has said that he is 'absolutely committed' to finding Leah Croucher, who went missing more than three years ago. Leah, who was 19 at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing from Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, by her family on February 15, 2019. They last saw her at 10pm the day before, February 14 - Valentine's Day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Blackpool Police#Lancashire Police#Nike
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

349K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy