ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts have opportunity to trade back for more picks on Day 2

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r71Bw_0fOBID4G00

Death, taxes and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard searching to add more picks in the NFL draft.

Those three things are the most inevitable occurrences in life. Entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts find themselves in a solid position after what was a wild Round 1 on Thursday night.

There are plenty of players available for the Colts to be interested in going into the second round. Given the way the board fell, it wouldn’t be surprised at all if Ballard moved back from No. 42 overall in an effort to add another pick on Day 2.

Of course, there is a chance the Colts stay put and draft a player they have highly ranked on their board. There are still plenty of wide receivers who could help the Colts.

There is also the chance Ballard looks to move up for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who surprisingly fell out of the first round Thursday night. But we detailed why that risk might not be worth it. Plus, we know Ballard doesn’t like to get into bidding wars.

While some factions of the fanbase may be tired of the Colts moving back and constantly adding picks, the process may call for it at No. 42 overall. The board has fallen in such a way that a plethora of talented prospects is available early in Round 2. If the Colts feel strongly enough about their draft board, it would present the chance to move back and add picks.

Making that move could result in the Colts adding more weapons for quarterback Matt Ryan, who could use a new wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman Jr. or a tight end to develop alongside Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.

The Colts may not even have to move back super far. According to the trade value chart, the Colts could trade back roughly eight spots and still recoup a mid-to-late third-round pick. Those charts aren’t perfect but as we saw Thursday night, some teams are willing to overpay in order to move up for a prospect they really like.

Typically, Ballard likes to take advantage of those situations. It’s partly why he’s considered one of the best draft-day traders among NFL general managers.

Day 2 of the draft is shaping up to be another wild ride and if the Colts have the chance to move back a handful of spots while adding another pick on Friday night, don’t be surprised if Ballard jumps at the opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

What Are the Colts Getting in Alec Pierce?

The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce -- who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds -- was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production -- 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior -- Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Chris Ballard
WIBC.com

NFL Draft Reaction: A Run on WR & Could The Colts Actually Go QB?

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have a first round pick they still seemingly came out ahead as the Tennessee Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was only one quarterback selected in the first 32 picks (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), a slew of wide receivers went off the board and it was the first draft in 31 years where no offensive player was selected in the first five picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Liberty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy