Economy Electric Heating & Cooling Game Day Forecast: 4/29/22

Jallah Barbu went through some highs and lows, but at the end of the night, he was a Conference Indiana track champ. The senior started his evening with a career best 21-3¾ to win long jump and a third place finish in the 110 hurdles (15.96). And after clearing the first nine hurdles in the 300s, he was on the way to a certain PR. ...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO