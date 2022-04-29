ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Will Accept if Inducted Into Rock Hall

By Allison Rapp
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dolly Parton now says she will "accept gracefully" if she is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later in the year. She previously expressed reservations about the nomination because she didn't feel she had earned it, and asked not to be included in the...

