Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2.
Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.
As Day 2 begins, here’s a look at the updated draft order set for Friday night:
Round 1 (completed)
1. Jacksonville Jaguars | EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia
2. Detroit Lions | EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
3. Houston Texans | CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
4. New York Jets | CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
5. New York Giants | EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
6. Carolina Panthers | OT Ikem Ekonwu, N.C. State
7. New York Giants | OT Evan Neal, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons | WR Drake London, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks | OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets | WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
11. Detroit Lions | WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
12. New Orleans Saints | WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
13. Philadelphia Eagles | DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
14. Baltimore Ravens | S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
15. Houston Texans | G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
16. Washington Commanders | WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
17. Los Angeles Chargers | G Zion Johnson, Boston College
18. Tennessee Titans | WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
19. New Orleans Saints | OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
20. Pittsburgh Steelers | QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
21. Kansas City Chiefs | CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
22. Green Bay Packers | LB Quay Walker, Georgia
23. Buffalo Bills | CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
24. Dallas Cowboys | OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
25. Baltimore Ravens | C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
26. New York Jets | EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
27. Jacksonville Jaguars | LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
28. Green Bay Packers | DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
29. New England Patriots | G Cole Strange, Chattanooga
30. Kansas City Chiefs | EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
31. Cincinnati Bengals | S Daxton Hill, Michigan
32. Minnesota Vikings | S Lewis Cine, Georgia
Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)
34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets (from CAR)
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans (from NO)
81. New York Giants (from MIA)
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. New England Patriots (from KC)
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
97. Detroit Lions*
98. Washington Commanders (from NO)*
99. Cleveland Browns*
100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)*
101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)*
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*
103. Kansas City Chiefs*
104. Los Angeles Rams*
105. San Francisco 49ers*
