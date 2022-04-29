ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnwqU_0fOBGkVB00

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2.

Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.

As Day 2 begins, here’s a look at the updated draft order set for Friday night:

Round 1 (completed)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions | EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

3. Houston Texans | CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

4. New York Jets | CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants | EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers | OT Ikem Ekonwu, N.C. State

7. New York Giants | OT Evan Neal, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons | WR Drake London, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks | OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets | WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

11. Detroit Lions | WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

12. New Orleans Saints | WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

13. Philadelphia Eagles | DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens | S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans | G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders | WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers | G Zion Johnson, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans | WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints | OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs | CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers | LB Quay Walker, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills | CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

24. Dallas Cowboys | OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens | C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

26. New York Jets | EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

27. Jacksonville Jaguars | LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers | DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

29. New England Patriots | G Cole Strange, Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs | EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

31. Cincinnati Bengals | S Daxton Hill, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings | S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from CAR)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from NO)

81. New York Giants (from MIA)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots (from KC)

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

97. Detroit Lions*

98. Washington Commanders (from NO)*

99. Cleveland Browns*

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)*

101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)*

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*

103. Kansas City Chiefs*

104. Los Angeles Rams*

105. San Francisco 49ers*

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, IN
State
Florida State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#Chiefs#Texans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Detroit Lions#Lsu 4#New York Giants#Carolina Panthers#Wr#Usc 9#Ot Charles Cross#Ohio State 11#Penn State 17
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

Tonight has been a good one for Ohio State wide receivers. Three consecutive former Buckeyes just came off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft. First, the New York Jets took Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick. Then, the New Orleans Saints traded up to pick Chris Olave at No. 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy