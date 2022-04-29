Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2.

Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.

As Day 2 begins, here’s a look at the updated draft order set for Friday night:

Round 1 (completed)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions | EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

3. Houston Texans | CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

4. New York Jets | CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants | EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers | OT Ikem Ekonwu, N.C. State

7. New York Giants | OT Evan Neal, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons | WR Drake London, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks | OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets | WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

11. Detroit Lions | WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

12. New Orleans Saints | WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

13. Philadelphia Eagles | DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens | S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans | G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders | WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers | G Zion Johnson, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans | WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints | OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs | CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers | LB Quay Walker, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills | CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

24. Dallas Cowboys | OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens | C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

26. New York Jets | EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

27. Jacksonville Jaguars | LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers | DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

29. New England Patriots | G Cole Strange, Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs | EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

31. Cincinnati Bengals | S Daxton Hill, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings | S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from CAR)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from NO)

81. New York Giants (from MIA)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots (from KC)

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

97. Detroit Lions*

98. Washington Commanders (from NO)*

99. Cleveland Browns*

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)*

101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)*

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*

103. Kansas City Chiefs*

104. Los Angeles Rams*

105. San Francisco 49ers*