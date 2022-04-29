ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cops launch urgent hunt for teen girl Reah Hall, 14, after she vanished overnight

By Holly Christodoulou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdd9Z_0fOBEUOr00

POLICE are urgently searching for a 14-year-old girl who vanished overnight.

Reah Hall was last seen at around 8.30pm in the North Park Drive area of Blackpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwWnZ_0fOBEUOr00
Reah was last seen in Blackpool

Officers say they are "very concerned" following her disappearance.

They have launched a frantic search for Reah, who has links to Blackpool and Preston.

The teen is described as white, 4ft 10ins tall, slim with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

She was wearing a black reversible gilet, a grey and cream long sleeved top, black North Face leggings and black and grey Nike trainers when she vanished.

Blackpool Police said: "We are appealing for information to find missing teenager Reah Hall.

"We are very concerned following her disappearance and urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you can help, please call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1395 of April 28."

Comments / 21

Big Dad 74
3d ago

My thought was shes very pretty for 14 and I'm concerned that she is now trapped in the Sex trade. So sad how this is trending younger and younger. This world is changing for the worst in all aspects. SMH

Reply
7
charles stone
3d ago

I hope that's not her pic in the headlines. WOW!! She doesn't look real. Plastic.

Reply(5)
9
Related
The Independent

Teen goes missing after telling friend she was being followed as surveillance footage shows her walking alone

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike#Blackpool Police
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
413K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy