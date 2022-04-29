Cops launch urgent hunt for teen girl Reah Hall, 14, after she vanished overnight

POLICE are urgently searching for a 14-year-old girl who vanished overnight.

Reah Hall was last seen at around 8.30pm in the North Park Drive area of Blackpool.

Reah was last seen in Blackpool

Officers say they are "very concerned" following her disappearance.

They have launched a frantic search for Reah, who has links to Blackpool and Preston.

The teen is described as white, 4ft 10ins tall, slim with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

She was wearing a black reversible gilet, a grey and cream long sleeved top, black North Face leggings and black and grey Nike trainers when she vanished.

Blackpool Police said: "We are appealing for information to find missing teenager Reah Hall.

"We are very concerned following her disappearance and urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you can help, please call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1395 of April 28."