How to access The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe new content

By Ryan Woodrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe brings the beloved indie game to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and has added a whole new game’s worth of content to the classic. This title became famous for its meta-narrative, where you could torment the narrator by refusing to follow his story, creating all sorts of weird stories and endings. Finding every ending became an adventure in and of itself.

The game’s weirdness continues with the wonderfully strange achievements designed entirely to mess with you as punishment for refusing to listen to the lovely British narrator. The Ultra Deluxe edition has a host of new achievements/trophies that will leave you scratching your head. This guide will tell you where to look to find all the new content, and what wacky adventures are in store.

Where to find the new endings

When you first boot up the game, it will ask for a couple of simple tasks. You’ll have to set the time and brightness, then you’ll be asked if you’ve played The Stanley Parable before. It’s best to answer this question honestly because if you’re new to the game, the original content should be experienced first. In both cases, you’ll need to see the ‘true ending’ first, where you obey the narrator’s instructions and get the ‘Beat the game’ achievement.

After that, if you said you haven’t played the game before, you’ll need to explore and get 7-8 other endings. They’re not as epic as Elden Ring’s multiple endings, but they’re worth investigating. If you have played the game before, then you’ll get the new content after just 2-3 other loops. Even if you played the original, it’s worth exploring some of the old routes, as they have been remixed with new content as well.

The new content will be very obvious when it appears. The door in the office previously labelled “416” will now be proudly promoting “NEW CONTENT”. A grand adventure awaits inside, where all your worldly dreams will come true that make it one of the best games of 2022 so far. You’ll get to do extraordinary things such as…jump…not too much, though.

What expands beyond that door is worth experiencing for yourself, especially as some “New new content” lies at the end. This includes alternate versions of every single ending from the original game, complete with new jokes, environments, and narration. This is all possible thanks to the most calming, enchanting bucket you’ll ever see.

How to get the new achievements

The Stanley Parable has become somewhat renowned for its infuriating achievements. Most famously, the original games asked players not to play it for 5 years. Then there’s the continuous string of 8s that is incomprehensible at first glance, and, of course, the achievement it was completely impossible to get.

The release of The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe kicks it up a notch. It brings back some of the classics, like ‘Click on door 430 five times’ which is just as straightforward as it sounds. However, there are brand new ones to leave you tearing your hair out all over again. The ‘Super go outside’ achievement demands you don’t play for 10 years, meaning it can’t be legitimately claimed until 2032.

It also allows you to become the ‘Settings World Champion’ which asks you to set every slider in the game’s settings to every available number. There are lots of sliders in the menu, some of which are hidden behind other settings, such as subtitles or translation labels. There is a locked door hidden in the game labelled “Settings World Champion”, so there may be a secret in store for players who do it.

Finally, there is ‘Test achievement please ignore’, which may look like a mistake, but those familiar with The Stanley Parable will know better.

Oh, and once you’re done, make sure to close and reopen the game a couple of times, there’s something The Stanley Parable wants to show you.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

