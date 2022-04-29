ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Man counts one Lost Ark bot every 8 seconds

By Ben Barrett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDqcQ_0fOBBnFz00

Giga-successful MMOARPG Lost Ark is not without its issues. As we noted yesterday, its player numbers are still pretty ludicrous. However, one reason for those numbers? Bots.

First, here’s a vid that outlines it all.

Short version: in a five minute span, our man here sees 37 bots, 36 of which are the exact same class, with the same gear. They’re all easily identifiable by their nonsense names, lack of titles, and completely identical walking pattern. That’s a bot every 8 seconds.

Botting is a problem for any online game – as the video says, even something like League of Legends has people botting accounts to give them playtime and passive gains in currency. It’s a sliding scale as a game becomes easier to automate, with PvE-focused MMOs being at the top of the list.

Lost Ark is a prime target for many reasons. It has RMT elements and is free-to-play, so making accounts and giving them value is easy. It has, or at least had, a massive playerbase, so lots of potential purchasers of whatever the bots manage to gather, and lots of unscrupulous individuals willing to use them. It is ludicrously massive and grindy, so plenty of bits and pieces to sell off, including just entire accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXKAJ_0fOBBnFz00

It also has some unique problems. It’s relatively easy to play and thus automate – which, fair enough, the same is true of games like Diablo 2 & 3. But it was also developed, originally, for a gaming ecosystem where to create an account you had to present your government-issued id number. This is how online gaming is regulated in South Korea, the game’s country of origin.

The western version of Lost Ark isn’t completely lacking anti-cheat (indeed, one of the most common smaller complaints is the game’s glacial load time due to Easy Anti-Cheat). However, clearly it’s vulnerable, and even the most basic steps to counter-act it aren’t being taken. You could ban thousands of bots a day just using the method outlined in this video, nevermind if you actually had back-end access, analytics tools, and so on.

Anecdotally, I saw plenty of gold selling ads while playing Lost Ark, as well as a few packs of bots. Nothing on this sort of scale though, and as outlined above, this is proving damaging to the game economy. It’s also skewing player numbers and perception, with things like class pick rates, busy areas, and so on.

And, of course, those Lost Ark player numbers. Do I think a significant number of those 500k concurrents are bots? No, probably not, but it’s really not a good look. And the second someone finds themselves in a human-deserted area or unable to find players to do content with, it’s going to increase annoyance. Plus, these bots are taking up server and queue space, meaning legitimate players maybe can’t get online, or play with their friends. It’s been called a “top priority” by the devs – but that could mean a fix tomorrow, or in 6 months.

It’s also remarkably easy to get your hands on a boting tool. As usual, they’re hosted on the most scammy looking sites on the internet, but they’re not exactly hard to find. I could have installed two in the time it took to write this post, and they’re effective in some of the very highest levels of content. No doubt if and when Amazon and SmileGate come down on this, those same forums will be packed with people saying they were doing nothing wrong – it’s always the way. Hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mmoarpg#League Of Legends#Rmt#Diablo 2 3
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

The end of Web 2.0

Good morning! People are skeptical of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover for a slew of reasons, but a key one is what it signals for the future of the internet. If Twitter users leave the platform to protest Musk, they’ll find few alternatives waiting to embrace them. Is this the end of the free and open web? I’m Kate Cox, and after this week I'm ready to spend some time Extremely Offline.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Google will kill call recording apps on Android for good starting May 11

A Google Play policy change will effectively render third-party call recording apps useless starting May 11. Google has changed some developer policies that will kill call recording apps for good. The changes won’t affect the native call recording functionality that comes pre-installed on some phones. However, third-party call recording...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google previews its latest privacy-minded solution for apps serving you targeted ads

Google announced it was bringing Privacy Sandbox to Android back in February in an attempt to boost user privacy without, as we said at the time, "pulling an Apple." While Apple's updated app tracking policy forced every app to ask users for permission to be tracked — causing a drop as high as 20% in ad revenue — Google is attempting to meet advertisers halfway. The company is slowly rolling out its new policy, hoping to keep personalized ads around with more privacy for end-users. Today, Google announced its first Privacy Sandbox developer preview is live.
INTERNET
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy