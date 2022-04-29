ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown gleefully FaceTimed right after the Eagles draft night trade

 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles needed a receiver even with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins on board.

And they got one at the draft … just not the conventional way.

The Eagles dealt for the Tennessee Titans wideout, and that made a lot of people happy in Philly, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a quick Facetime with Brown that Hurts then posted on social media. There wasn’t much said beyond “LET’S DO IT!” , but the laughs said it all: They’re both THRILLED.

Brown, who deleted a tweet earlier in the night about how “THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” then tweeted a goodbye to Tennessee:

