Jae Crowder hilariously wore a '[Expletive] Jae Crowder' shirt after eliminating the Pelicans
Jae Crowder had the last laugh when it came to New Orleans Pelicans fans who were ripping him.
A few fans with “F— Jae Crowder” shirts showed up to the Smoothie King Center, hoping to see if the Pels could take down the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of their series on Thursday. The Suns caught wind of it … and purchased a few.
And after Chris Paul’s perfect night from the field and a series win, some of the Suns donned the shirts.
Including … Jae Crowder!
So let’s run through how this all went down, starting with the shirts that popped up:
Then, the acquisition:
And how it ended:
