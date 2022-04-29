Jae Crowder hilariously wore a '[Expletive] Jae Crowder' shirt after eliminating the Pelicans

Jae Crowder had the last laugh when it came to New Orleans Pelicans fans who were ripping him.

A few fans with “F— Jae Crowder” shirts showed up to the Smoothie King Center, hoping to see if the Pels could take down the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of their series on Thursday. The Suns caught wind of it … and purchased a few.

And after Chris Paul’s perfect night from the field and a series win, some of the Suns donned the shirts.

Including … Jae Crowder!

So let’s run through how this all went down, starting with the shirts that popped up:

Then, the acquisition:

And how it ended: