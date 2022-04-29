ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Hatton takes swipe at Floyd Mayweather over his riches and reveals he only keeps in touch with one boxer

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
 3 days ago

RICKY HATTON admitted that Floyd Mayweather isn't on his Christmas card list despite the American being "one of the greatest of all time".

Hatton, 43, is returning to the ring to face Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester on July 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYx6U_0fOB98Rw00
Mayweather likes 'talking about his watches and cars', says Hatton Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbf59_0fOB98Rw00
The former champ is heading back to the ring to face Marco Antonio Barrera Credit: Getty

The former light-welterweight and welterweight champion is one of Britain's greatest pound for pound fighters.

And he will face the 48-year-old Mexican in his hometown in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Hatton was asked if he maintains a relationship with Mayweather, who famously defeated him in a 2007 Vegas showdown.

And the Englishman admitted the pair have very different personalities to match their net worth.

"Money" Mayweather is believed to be worth around £510million - around ten times that of Hatton.

He is also set for a comeback with Don Moore in front of just 20 VIP fans and tickets costing £150,000 and only available as NFTs.

When speaking to Talk TV, Hatton said: "When I think that the only two people that beat me were probably two of the greatest of all time - Mayweather and Pacquiao.

"I don't really keep in touch with them. The only boxer I keep in touch with is Eamonn Magee - who incidentally I hated before I boxed him but we became friends after.

"I have so much respect for Floyd Mayweather for what he did for me and my family just being in the same era.

"I've not really met Floyd but I can't see me and him, you know?

"I'm always one for thanking the fans, I'll go to the pub for a pint of Guinness and a game of darts.

"Whereas Floyd's off talking about his watch and his cars isn't he? Which is not me.

"I don't think we'd be on Christmas card lists, but I'll be forever grateful for being in the same era."

The once world champ is a spokesperson for Tackling Minds mental health organisation.

Hatton went on to say that the comeback fight was something that he is doing to help his own mental health.

He added: "I made a comeback several years ago, and I think my best day as a fighter are behind me.

"But when I got asked to do this exhibition bout, it was a very easy decision to make.

"It's been a tough time because of Covid, lockdown and mental health and - like a lot of others - I've lost family due to mental health in Covid.

"I'm an ambassador for mental health and as a celebration of us coming out of Covid, they said would I like to make one more move about at the Manchester Arena - it was an easy decision for me to make and I said: 'absolutely'."

The US Sun

New York City, NY
