Los Angeles, CA

Chargers' updated offensive line depth chart after selection of Zion Johnson

By Gavino Borquez
 2 days ago
The Chargers drafted offensive lineman Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is what Los Angeles’ offensive line depth chart will look like following the addition of Johnson.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th

LT Rashawn Slater

LG Matt Feiler Brenden Jaimes Ryan Hunter

C Corey Linsley Will Clapp

RG Zion Johnson

RT Trey Pipkins Storm Norton Foster Sarell

From Tom Telesco’s presser, the plan is to start Johnson at right guard and keep Matt Feiler at left guard rather than moving him to right tackle.

Brandon Staley said they will still evaluate the offensive line throughout the remainder and after the draft. But Telesco said they’re comfortable with Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.
ALPHARETTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

