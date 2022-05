Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it's not because people are leaving.It's just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.That matters because urban and rural areas qualify for different types of federal funding. Some communities worry the change could affect health clinics in rural areas as well as transportation and education funding from federal programs. But leaders in other communities designated to lose their urban status say it...

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO