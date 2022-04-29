ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Spiderman spreads his web at the 75th Apple Blossom Festival

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Blossom Festival is one of Sonoma County’s oldest and most attended two-day event. Taking place in early spring each year, this festival draws thousands from around the Bay Area and throughout Sonoma...

The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 1-10, 2022

Glen Ellen: Explore Sonoma County’s biodiversity while contributing to scientific research. Document the flowers, insects, lichen and other organisms that exist at local parks and create lasting records of the plants and animals for the 2022 International City Nature Challenge. Must have a smart device with the iNaturalist app downloaded before the event. Registration is required. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. If you need accommodation for a disability, request in advance. Bring your own water and snacks. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. Register at bit.ly/3vG8pNW.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Cinco de Mayo bike ride + lowrider car show & cruise. For the third year in a row, the big Cinco de Mayo street fair in the Mission has been canceled. So while we wait for this community festival to return, the San Francisco Lowrider Council comes to the rescue with a weeklong series of events with a purpose. On Sunday, May 1, the lowriders trade in their gas guzzlers for pedal-powered two-wheelers and host a “Bike Ride Out” fundraiser for the Mission Food Hub with free breakfast burritos, followed by a group ride to the de Young (with free museum admission) and then back to the Mission for a free early dinner. A week later, all the lowriders gather together to flex their four-wheelers at a free six-hour classic car show before they head out to “cruise and dine” Mission Street in support of local restaurants between Cesar Chavez and 22nd. Bike Ride Out: Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Car Show & Cruise; Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Both events start at John O’Connell High School, 20th and Harrison, S.F., Free. @sanfranciscolowridercouncil.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

SoCoAlert test planned for Sonoma Valley area Saturday

Sonoma County will be conducting a test of the SoCoAlert emergency notification system on Saturday in the Sonoma Valley area, officials announced Thursday. The test will be at noon. This will be the first test to specifically target evacuation zones in predominantly Spanish-speaking neighborhoods of the Sonoma Valley, according to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

