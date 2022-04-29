ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Aunt of Barstow boy, 1, recounts rush to hospital after parents allegedly brought his body to home

By Leticia Juarez
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5juN_0fOB3G4P00

The family of 1-year-old Jamari Mendez still do not know how he died, only that his parents were allegedly involved.

"Everybody is devastated," said Leslie Mendez, Jamari's aunt. "We didn't expect our own blood to do this to his own son."

Leslie's brother, Ricardo Mendez, 27, and his girlfriend Antanita Miller, 24, are accused of murdering the toddler.

Mendez and Miller arrived with their two other children unexpectedly at a family home around 7 p.m. Monday. They said their youngest was with Miller's mother.

Unbeknownst to the family inside the house, Jamari was still in the couple's car under a blanket.

"They both walked inside like nothing happened," Leslie said.

READ MORE: Barstow baby who died of alleged abuse had burns all over body, police say

Two parents from Barstow are facing criminal charges after their baby boy died of alleged abuse, including apparent burn marks all over his body, police say.

Ricardo eventually told their mother Jamari had died and revealed to the family he was still in the couple's car under a blanket. Family members then discovered the lifeless body in the back of the couple's vehicle.

"Everybody runs and he was covered in blankets. That's when my two other brothers helped my sister-in-law take the baby out," Leslie said.

Leslie said she and her sister-in-law immediately drove the victim to the hospital for treatment. Ricardo and Antanita stayed behind.

Leslie carried Jamari in her arms into the Pomona Valley Hospital just before 8 p.m. Despite efforts revive the child, Jamari had arrived unresponsive at the hospital and was pronounced dead. Hospital staff soon contacted the Pomona Valley Police Department.

Detectives assessed that the injuries sustained by the infant were consistent with ongoing abuse. The infant had visible signs of lesions, bruising and burn marks, investigators said.

Both parents were soon arrested.

"When they arrested her, she waved at my sister and smiled," Leslie said, referring to Jamari's mother.

The Barstow Police Department served a search warrant to the suspects. Detectives said they located items of evidence believed to have been used during the assault of the child.

Police said a torch lighter was found in the couple's vehicle, adding that the burn marks found on the boy's body were consistent with the top of the lighter.

Leslie Mendez said prior to his death, their family last saw Jamari in March. Both families are now left reeling over the loss of the young boy with smiling eyes and an infectious laugh.

Leslie has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the infant's funeral costs.

The parents are scheduled to appear in court May 5 for their arraignment on murder, assault on a child causing death and torture.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Grandmother Allegedly Forced Her To Drink Whiskey While Mother Watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
CBS LA

Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment; parents sought

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Murder#The Boy#Baby Boy
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy