Premier League

Man Utd outgoing boss Ralf Rangnick admits club can’t compete with Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in transfer market

By Neil Custis
 3 days ago

RALF RANGNICK accepts Manchester United will be trailing behind the Premier League’s top three when it comes to landing the best young talent in this summer’s transfer market.

The interim boss believes the club are still an attractive proposition but accepts it is going to be a hard sell to convince players a move to Old Trafford is better than one to rivals Manchester City or Liverpool.

Ralf Rangnick believes it will be difficult to convince players to join without the offer of Champions League football Credit: EPA

Even Chelsea could have an edge if their current restrictions are lifted with a takeover.

That is why the emphasis is on new boss Erik ten Hag to convince their targets the future is bright at United even without a top four finish in this campaign.

Rangnick said: “As soon as other clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City are involved you need some good reasons, someone needs to explain to the players, and that is why it is important what Erik thinks.

“It is not only identifying, but meeting them convincing them to join the club even though we will not play in Champions League.”

He believes the club will need up to ten new players with some of the current crop out of contract and others surplus to requirements.

But he does not want United aiming for the stars.

They have had problems in the Galactico market in the recent past.

The sight of Romelu Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt on Thursday night at Old Trafford was a stark reminder of how big money transfers can go wrong at United.

Add to that the likes of Angel Di Maria, the massive wages splurged on Alexi Sanchez and Bastian Schweinsteiger to no effect, the world record £89million signing of Paul Pogba and the evidence for the prosecution against United’s recruitment policy grows.

Rangnick says they need to identify young players who will grow into great players while at the club.

And this time they need to delve deeply into the characters of who they are buying to ensure they are the right fit.

It is what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do and what the top three of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel do now.

He said: “For me the most important bit is recruitment. That is the most important point that we bring in the best possible players. Identify who that can be.

“I know from Jurgen and Thomas if they want players they talk to them and the same is probably true of Pep, speak to them and find out about their mentality and character and if they are the right fit.

“We just need to look into the other top clubs in England and also in other countries in Europe and what players did they sign in the past and you get the answer.

“It is obvious the club and team needs new players, some players have no contracts anymore and some are not available, some might want more game time and are on loan already. It is obvious the club needs quite a few new players.

“You need mentality quality physicality skills the full package.”

Rangnick emphasises that the Academy at the club remains important with the emergence of the currently suspended Mason Greenwood as an example.

He said: “In regards to top players from the academy, identify them, Mason Greenwood was one of the most talented players in the last couple of years, this is for me the most important thing in the last one, two years.”

A point at home to Chelsea on Thursday provided a chink of light in the gloom currently enveloping Old Trafford as United look set to finish in the Europa League places.

Still, Rangnick believes there are reasons to be positive going forward with new boss Ten Hag taking the reins.

He said: “It is obvious there are some problems that need to be solved and need to be attacked and settled.

“I am positive with Erik Ten Hag that Manchester United will have one of the best coaches that are available, probably one of the best in Europe.

“Then it is about recruitment together with the way the team is trained and coached and if they come together I am very positive you will see a better kind of team.”

