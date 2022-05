The Cadillac Community is mourning the loss of Pat Goggin, who passed away Friday after a battle with cancer. “He loved boating, he loved sailing, he was always out on the water. He loved his family and he just loved Northern Michigan, he definitely will be missed,” says Andy Ulrich, Executive Director of United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO