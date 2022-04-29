ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman is sexually assaulted onboard a train before being raped in a toilet as police arrest man, 44

 2 days ago

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped onboard a Southeastern train in East Sussex.

The alleged victim was sexually assaulted then raped on the train which was heading between St Leonard's Warrior Square and Wadhurst at around 11pm on April 22.

The alleged attacker, 44, has been arrested and released on police pending further investigation.

The alleged victim was attacked on the Southeastern train which was heading between St Leonard's Warrior Square and Wadhurst at around 11pm on April 22 (file photo)

She had allegedly spoken to two men - one of whom disembarked before the alleged attack.

The victim says the first man exited at Battle before the second, 44, sexually assaulted her shortly after before raping her in the train toilet.

They added that the second man, described as a white man in his 50s of medium build, is someone they would like to talk to in connection with the case.

They also want to speak to two other women who were seen on the same service.

The victim says the first man exited at Battle (pictured) before the second, 44, sexually assaulted her shortly after before raping her in the train toilet

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood, from BTP's Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: 'This was a shocking and disturbing incident to happen to a young woman, who is now receiving specialist support from our officers.

'Thankfully we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection however our investigation is continuing at pace.

'I urge anyone with information, and particularly those known to have been in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch as they may hold information which could be vital to our investigation.'

People are asked to get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 772 of 22/04/22.

