The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Carbon’ Arrives This Week

Update: June 1, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET

A new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT colorway is coming soon.

The German sportswear giant announced today via the Adidas Yeezy release calendar that the “Slate Carbon” iteration of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT will hit stores before week’s end.

The calendar also revealed a closer look at the shoe, which shows that the upper dons a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s offset by light brown accents at the midfoot. Additional details include brown stripes that appear on the heel counter and run along the mudguard. Wrapping up the look are bungee cord-styled shoelaces, a full-length Boost midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon” will be released this Saturday via the Confirmed app in North America, Europe and China, the Adidas app in select countries, at Adidas.com/Yeezy , Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $230 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a new “Beluga 3.0” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is reportedly releasing before year’s end.

What We Originally Reported on April 29

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and @Jadagreat38 shared images on Instagram this week of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon,” an unreleased iteration of the popular sneaker from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to the initial account, the style is hitting shelves in May.

The shoe sports a predominantly black Primeknit upper but the stealthy execution is offset by gray accents on the forefoot while brown hits cover the midfoot and on the stripe details that run from the heel and mudguard. The shoe also comes with bungee cord-style shoelaces instead of the traditional lacing setup. Completing the design is a black full-length Boost midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The CMPCT version of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in December 2021 in the “Slate Blue” colorway followed by the launch of the bold “Slate Red” makeup in February. This “Slate Carbon” iteration of the shoe is expected to be the third drop of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon” will hit shelves on May 21 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Although the early release info of the shoe was shared by the aforementioned Instagram accounts, the release has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is reportedly receiving a reissue this year.