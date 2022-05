If you're looking for the most modern, easy to use pinhole photography possible, the Thingyfy Pinhole Pro Max is absolutely what you're looking for. With an f/36-233(!) aperture range and a 18-36mm zoom, it's the most advanced and versatile pinhole optic you'll ever use – and the results for both stills and video are unlike anything else. The big proviso, of course, is the price – it's advanced, and amazing quality, but it's still a pinhole lens that costs more than a premium prime.

