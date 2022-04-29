ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd flops should not be only ones at risk with backroom staff needing clearout under Ten Hag, warns Mills

By Jake Lambourne
 2 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG has been urged by Danny Mills to clear out the backroom staff at Manchester United as well as a host of players.

The Ajax gaffer will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season after signing an initial deal until 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZHV0_0fOAr8mE00
Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a huge job on his hands to turn the club around Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uwlf7_0fOAr8mE00
Danny Mills believes Ten Hag must clear out players and backroom staff at Old Trafford Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Rangnick will take up a consultancy role at Old Trafford in the summer, combining that job with his new venture as Austria's national team manager.

Ten Hag is keen to bring in transfer guru Paul Mitchell as their sporting director from Monaco.

But it has been reported that senior United chiefs are unsure about him making the switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

It is set to be a busy summer at United, with Rangnick claiming that up to TEN players could be signed in a huge rebuild.

He has also stated that every outfield player is at risk of being axed by Ten Hag, with David De Gea the only squad member to be safe right now.

And Mills believes that Ten Hag must bring in his own team if he is to achieve success at United.

Speaking to SunSport on behalf of FreeSuperTips, he said: "I think he's got to clear out the backroom staff.

"There's a lot of legacy people at Manchester United who know the club inside out, but it hasn't worked for the last ten years now.

"They've struggled and when you bring a new manager in, with the way they work wanting to develop players and younger players through to the first team, then I think he needs to clear out the backroom staff and bring his own people.

"You don't have the issues then of 'well we used to do it this way'.

"One bad apple can spoil the whole barrel, it's easy to point fingers when you're not winning games and compare it to Sir Alex Ferguson.

"You don't need any of that influence, United have struggled for long enough so it should be a clean sweep and start again.

"There's a lot of players who need clearing out, get rid of the big egos and players who haven't really performed.

"It'll give Ten Hag a chance to start afresh and start from scratch.

"When you look at the players who will go and the ones out of contract, there could be 10 first team players moved on.

"That then gives him the opportunity to start again, implement a style of football that he's developed at Ajax, but it'll take time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmEzk_0fOAr8mE00
Ten Hag has signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months Credit: Getty

"It could take a season-and-a-half to do, it won't be great for Manchester United fans, but I think they'll find it difficult for a while until they're challenging for the Champions League again."

Mills has also given his rundown of Mikel Arteta's tenure at Arsenal, claiming the jury is still out on whether he is the right man for the job.

Despite the Gunners sitting in fourth spot, the former England international has declared Patrick Vieira has had a bigger impact at Crystal Palace.

The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
Arsenal blow as ‘Bayern Munich edge towards free Noussair Mazraoui transfer as Barcelona fail in pursuit of Ajax star’

ARSENAL have reportedly missed out on signing Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports. The Gunners were said to be keen on bringing the 24-year-old Moroccan right-back to North London as competition for first choice star Takehiro Tomiyasu. But Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United’s players are running out of time to make an impression on incoming coach Erik ten Hag as they host Brentford this evening.Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.But United have been on a miserable run of form and have just one Premier League win in six matches.Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third straight defeat as they welcome a Brentford side who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
