Even as Pennsylvania is going through a surge of COVID cases due to BA.2 or “stealth omicron,” the rate at which cases are increasing is already slowing down. The seven-day rolling case average, which is currently at 1,844 cases per day, is the best metric to track current case movement, but to get a bigger picture, you can also look at the change in average over a given period of time. And looking at the last two weeks, it’s evident that Pennsylvania’s case numbers, while certainly increasing, are doing so are roughly half of the rate they were just two weeks ago.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO