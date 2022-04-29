ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macca's back! Sir Paul McCartney, 79, returns to the stage after three years to 'duet' with the late John Lennon as he kicks off his Got Back tour

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Sir Paul McCartney looked to be in his element on Thursday evening as he took to the stage in Spokane Washington for the first gig of his Got Back tour.

The Beatles legend, 79, performed to a packed house at Spokane Arena where he duetted with his late bandmate John Lennon, thanks to technological wizardry.

Sir Paul took to the stage in a navy blazer with gold button detail and velvet trim, reminiscent of the famous band's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band ensembles.

Back: Sir Paul McCartney looked to be in his element on Thursday evening as he took to the stage in Spokane Washington for the first gig of his Got Back tour

The singer, who has not performed on stage since 2019, was welcomed by fans lining the street for hours before the concert.

Sir Paul, who was knighted by her Majesty The Queen in 1997, layered the blazer over indigo jeans and a crisp white shirt, complete with a black waistcoat.

The Hey Jude hitmaker wore his silver hair long to his shoulders, sweeping his fringe to one side.

Memories: The Beatles legend, 79, performed to a packed house at Spokane Arena where he duetted with his late bandmate John Lennon, thanks to technological wizardry (pictured together in 1963)
Wow: The singer, who has not performed on stage since 2019, was welcomed by fans lining the street for hours before the concert

The singer song writer performed for nearly three hours without taking a break for water.

Playing many of his own hits as well as performing Beatles classics for the first time in over a decade.

Fans were left stunned as the concert used state of the art technology and some of Lord Of The Ring's director Peter Jackson's incredible restored footage - Paul was able to duet with John Lennon, who died in 1980.

Amazing: With Lennon appearing on the screen behind Paul for The Beatles' I've Got A Feeling. With Sir Paul telling the audience: 'Peter Jackson said 'I can pull John's voice out if you'd like me to'

With Lennon appearing on the screen behind Paul for The Beatles' I've Got A Feeling. With Sir Paul telling the audience: 'Peter Jackson said 'I can pull John's voice out if you'd like me to'.

It was Sir Paul's first concert since the COVID pandemic and the star was overcome with emotion when he first stepped back on stage.

He said: 'They said 'get back', and we got back. And it feels cool,' he said. 'You'll have to give me a moment to myself, just to let me take this in.'

Glad to be home: It was Sir Paul's first concert since the COVID pandemic and the star was overcome with emotion when he first stepped back on stage
Beatles: Sir Paul, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (pictured in 1967)

Fans screamed and applauded as the singer performed from his impressive back catalogue.

He said: 'Wow, is all I can say, you've been a fantastic audience for our opening night.'

Sir Paul ended the show by bringing a Ukrainian flag out on stage - which drew huge cheers from the sold out crowd.

This is the first stop on the 16 date tour before the legend headlines the Glastonbury festival in June.

Legend: This is the first stop on the 16 date tour before the legend headlines the Glastonbury festival in June

